Track specialist Mickey Doo to step up in Maitland heats of Million Dollar Chase

Mark Davidson hopes the wide open spaces of Maitland will bring out the best in Mickey Doo in 450m heats of the final Million Dollar Chase regional series on Monday night.
The Brandy Hill trainer has Mickey Doo in box one in heat one and Lektra Lad in three in the second. The top four in each progress to the final next week. The top three then move onto semi-finals at Wentworth Park.
Mickey Doo ($3.40) comes back to Maitland after four winless runs against elite company at Wentworth Park. He had three placings in those starts, which came after a first-up win at Maitland over 400m.
He has four wins in six starts at Maitland but faces stiff opposition from Ibrox Wildfire (box three), Cherokee Outlaw (eight), Ziggy Star (two) and Jason Mackay's Impress Shades (six) in the battle for a final berth.
"Sometimes Mickey is a better dog from the outside swooping down, but if you can't get eight, one is the next best for him," Davidson said.
"There's probably a couple of dangers there. Ibrox Wildfire in the three goes good, and Jason's dogs, you never write them off.
"Mickey trialled well there on Tuesday so I expect him to put in a good performance.
"He's run 29.7 in two of his runs at Wenty lately and still only run third. It's just the quality he's been racing there. He's either caused interference or been caught up in it, so hopefully on the big, open track there should be no excuse."
Lektra Lad faces a tough task in a heat featuring Zipping Maserati (box two), Casual Glance (seven) and Vamoose (eight).
"He's not a top-line, one-turn type of dog, he's better over two turns, but we're starting to run out of options now," Davidson said of his $8 chance.
"He trialled with Mickey and got beat a couple of lengths.
"You've got Zipping Maserati, then Casual Glance and Vamoose - a couple of high-speed dogs - on the outside, so it's a tough heat for him.
"He's got the ability to get through. He just needs an ounce of luck in the run."
Davidson was a winner at Wentworth Park on a good night for Hunter trainers on Saturday.
Ichabod Mudd made it three wins in a row for Davidson, while MDC semi-finalist Fantastic Raven won for Mackay and Jabeni took out the masters race for Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
