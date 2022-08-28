Adam Ruggari tips strong return for Zoes Rainbow at Newcastle

Adam Ruggari expects Zoes Rainbow to bounce back from a last-start failure at Menangle when she returns to Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
The five-year-old mare won first-up for her Sawyers Gully trainer at Newcastle three starts ago after coming from Victoria. She was then second at Menangle before breaking in the score-up and finishing last at that track on August 23.
Zoes Rainbow returns to Newcastle in the seventh (2030m), where she has a second-row start.
Ruggari, who had a winning double at Newcastle on Friday night, said Zoes Rainbow "looks pretty hard to beat" on Monday with Jack Callaghan in the gig.
"She won nice at Newcastle, then went to Menangle and just got run down on the line, beaten a nose," Ruggari said. "But she struggled to score up last week. Jack half blamed himself, and he's not too concerned about her doing it again.
"He half turned her at the wrong spot and she got a bit jazzed up.
"He hadn't driven her before, but now he should know a bit more about her."
On Friday night, Beneath The Shadow won a Waratah Series heat for Ruggari. The Cid was his other winner.
"The Cid got a really bad infection after his last start, but I took my time bringing him back and I was really happy with his run," he said.
"He'd been trialling good and I was quite confident going into it.
"Beneath The Shadow can do a bit wrong, like he did the other day, but he's a nice horse and I'll probably set him for the TAB Regionals next year."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
