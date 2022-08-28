No relief for Labor despite a solid start in Albanese's first 100 days

There are signs, too, that the property market is starting to turn. The relentless rise of prices is slowing and may even be reversing. Again, this may be to the good. Property may start to become affordable for young people. But perceptions matter, too. And rising property prices somehow - and perhaps falsely - impart a "feelgood factor" to the economy. When people feel good about the economy, they tend to feel good about the government. The reverse is also true. One of the most refreshing aspects to the new government is that it appears relatively unideological. It has values but it also seems to be driven by expertise and clear thought rather than dogma. We hope it continues. A good start has been made.