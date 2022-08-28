No relief for Labor despite a solid start in Albanese's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the new government - the milestone which will be reached today - have already shown why a change of government was necessary. Whether you tend to the left or to the right, it is clear Scott Morrison had come to believe he could ride roughshod over the conventions which underpin our constitution. He has emerged after defeat as arrogant as he was before it.
The constitution is more important than any politician's desires and policies. If it is eroded, the very basis of government is eroded. That matters to us all.
But that said, Labor and its leader Anthony Albanese still have much work to do. The Prime Minister has shown a confidence which might have surprised his denigrators before the election. He has been surefooted - so far. We are still in a honeymoon period. And we all know that the mood of a honeymoon may not be the mood of the relationship when times get tougher.
The storm clouds are already gathering.
On election night in May, Mr Albanese pledged to end divisive "climate wars" and make Australia a "renewable energy superpower".
But already, there is discontent about the speed of transformation. It's true the House of Representatives did pass a bill legislating a 43 per cent reduction in emissions by 2030, but that bill still has to get through the Senate. On top of that, activists outside Parliament are already arguing the government isn't doing more to "rein in the coal and gas industries". They are angry the government approved sites for more exploration for gas.
As Human Rights Watch put it: "The Albanese government is still trying to have it both ways. They want kudos for being climate champions but without showing any willingness to rein in Australia's powerful fossil fuel industry." It is important Mr Albanese continues with a cool head. He needs to be mindful of how far he can push things before the great middle ground gets uncomfortable. Mr Albanese has some difficulties ahead. Interest rates are rising, a bid to decrease the amount of consumption. Voters may not like that, even though it is necessary, and even though the inflation rises are meant to tame are not the fault of the current (or previous) government.
There are signs, too, that the property market is starting to turn. The relentless rise of prices is slowing and may even be reversing. Again, this may be to the good. Property may start to become affordable for young people. But perceptions matter, too. And rising property prices somehow - and perhaps falsely - impart a "feelgood factor" to the economy. When people feel good about the economy, they tend to feel good about the government. The reverse is also true. One of the most refreshing aspects to the new government is that it appears relatively unideological. It has values but it also seems to be driven by expertise and clear thought rather than dogma. We hope it continues. A good start has been made.
