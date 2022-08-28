Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland reigns supreme in world title race

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated August 28 2022 - 2:35am, first published 2:30am
A freeze-frame sequence of Rhiannan Iffland diving from the historic Stari Most bridge in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

LAKE Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland has continued her relentless march to a sixth successive Red Bull cliff-diving world championship with a victory in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Robert Dillon

