Lake Macquarie cliff diver Rhiannan Iffland reigns supreme in world title race

LAKE Macquarie's Rhiannan Iffland has continued her relentless march to a sixth successive Red Bull cliff-diving world championship with a victory in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
It was Iffland's fourth win in a row on this year's circuit, after an unexpected runner-up result in the series opener.
She was pushed all the way by Canada's Molly Carlson and sealed victory with a spectacular final dive that earned a perfect-10 score from one of the judges.
"I think that second place in Boston gave me a little kick up the butt and it made me driven," Iffland said.
"This one was really exciting. It was back and forth between myself and Molly the whole event.
"I knew that with that last dive I had to do something special, and I'm super stoked I pulled it off. Four in a row really sets me up and I'm ready to go into the last rounds of the season."
With three events remaining, Iffland has a commanding lead over Carlson in the race for the world title. The next event is in Switzerland.
