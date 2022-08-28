Central Coast man critical after crash ends in violent confrontation

A Central Coast man was hospitalised in a critical condition after he was reportedly knocked to the ground in an altercation at Hamlyn Terrace Saturday night.
Paramedics and police were called to the scene after reports a Toyota Corolla had collided with a caravan parked on a nature strip on Skyhawk Avenue around 10.15pm.
Police were told three men and a woman, occupants of a nearby home, had rushed to help the 17-year-old driver when they were approached by a group of men and assaulted in a violent confrontation.
The 64-year-old man, who had attempted to intervene, was struck and knocked unconscious causing him suffer an impact to his head when he fell, police said.
The unknown men then fled the scene.
Tuggerah Lakes officers were notified a short time after the incident, which occurred around 10.15pm. Paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was flown to hospital where he is understood to still be in a critical condition.
A 21-year-old man was also treated for a suspected broken nose and taken to Wyong Hospital.
The 17-year-old driver was arrested and subjected to a roadside breath test which police allege returned a positive result of 0.025.
The boy was issued traffic infringement notices for special range prescribed concentration of alcohol, using a light vehicle with non-compliant tyre standards, and negligent driving.
As inquiries continue into the incident, Police have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
