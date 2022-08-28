Four charged over string of attempted robberies and assaults on the Central Coast

Four girls have been charged following a number of alleged attempted robberies across the state's Central Coast on Saturday.
Police were called to a fast-food restaurant on Goobarah Avenue at Lake Haven around 6.50am after reports of an alleged attempted carjacking.
Officers have been told a female employee of the restaurant was approached by two unknown girls who allegedly demanded the keys to her car and then assaulted her, before fleeing in a silver-coloured Subaru Impreza hatchback.
A short time later, police were called to a supermarket on the Pacific Highway at San Remo after similar reports.
During this incident, a woman was also allegedly threatened and assaulted by two unknown girls who attempted to steal her car, before fleeing in a silver Subaru.
Police were then called to service station on Wallarah Road at Kanwal about 7.20am after reports a female employee was allegedly threatened and punched in the face multiple times by an unknown female.
A silver-coloured vehicle matching the description of that used in the earlier incidents was seen fleeing the service station shortly after.
About 8.30am, police were then called to a carpark on Bush Street at Norah Head after reports of a robbery, where a group alleged confronted a man and demanded money from him, before fleeing empty-handed.
No one was seriously injured during the incidents, and no property or valuables were taken.
The Subaru - which was stolen from a home in Sydney's south-west earlier this week - was located abandoned at Gosford Train Station.
About 9am yesterday, officers attached to the Police Transport Command arrested four females at Central Railway Station.
The girls - aged 14, 17, and two aged 15 - were taken to Sydney City Police Station where they were charged with various offences including drive conveyance, be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, assault with intent take/drive motor vehicle, and aggravated take motor vehicle in company.
One of the 15-year-old girls was granted conditional bail and will appear at a children's court on Tuesday 13 September 2022.
The other three girls were refused bail and to appear at a children's court on Sunday as police inquiries continue.
