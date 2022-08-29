Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Down the Fairway, 2022: Hat-trick of pro-am triumphs have Corey Lamb on right course

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
August 29 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Lamb is in winning form. Picture by David Tease

BRANXTON young gun Corey Lamb was confident he had the game to match it with the professionals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.