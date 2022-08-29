Newcastle Herald
Independent film Beat by Newcastle's Jye Currie starring Alexandra Jensen has been picked up by streaming service Stan

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 29 2022 - 11:30pm
Independent film Beat, by Newcastle filmmaker Jye Currie, will be available on the streaming platform Stan from September 1.

NEWCASTLE will be plastered on screens across Australia by the end of this week, as the town's largest independent film is taken up by a ubiquitous streaming service.

