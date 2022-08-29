NEWCASTLE will be plastered on screens across Australia by the end of this week, as the town's largest independent film is taken up by a ubiquitous streaming service.
Beat, which premiered in Kotara earlier this year, was written and directed by Newcastle filmmaker Jye Currie.
Following a deal with Network Nine, the film will be available on the streaming platform Stan from September 1.
Already signed with streaming services in North America and having been recognised at film festivals internationally, Mr Currie said he is "excited about the Australian release".
"The support we received along the way was incredible to tackle such a big project," Mr Currie said.
"Even now with the people that want to see the movie, it feels like we've done this for Newcastle.
"There are so many people who have heard about the film and want to watch it so it's great to finally be available for an Australian audience."
Beat had more than 300 extras, 90 cast and crew - mostly from the Hunter - and was shot in 35 locations across Newcastle.
The film, which features well-know names in Australian TV like Rachel Carpani and John Wood, focuses on the journey of two young people. Both are musically talented, however, one is homeless.
"I've been to over 50 countries and just seeing so many homeless people on the streets is something I've always thought about," Mr Currie said.
"I just wanted to explore what would happen if the same talent was shared between a homeless person and another person in a different societal position and what would happen with that talent."
Making her feature film debut with a leading role in Beat, alongside fellow Novocastrian Sebastian Szeszeran, was 22-year-old Hunter School of Performing Arts graduate Alexandra Jensen.
"The feedback we had about her was next level," Mr Currie said.
"People in American have called me asking 'who is she?'. Every time people watch the film the feedback is that she has killed it.
"Even Rachel mentioned on set that she is incredibly talented and is going to go so far."
Ms Jensen, who is in the filming process for her lead role in upcoming ABC mini-series The Messenger, said featuring in such a Newcastle-centric production felt "really personal".
"Usually you have to travel for your job, which is so exciting, but there's something about being at home with your family and going to work and filming in places you've grown up and having a whole Newcastle-based crew that's just special," Ms Jensen said.
"Anyone who watches the film will have their eyes opened to homelessness and mental health. I think the way Jye talks about those topics, he is extremely passionate.
"It's just exciting how many people are going to get to see it and see Jye's work in particular. For a first-time filmmaker it's such a huge thing for it to be on Stan."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
