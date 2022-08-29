BEAU Taylor has made a comeback, got married and honeymooned overseas all in the same year.
Now he's got a chance to cap off an already memorable 2022 by winning a third Goodall Cup.
The experienced ice hockey campaigner, a former Australian representative, joins the Newcastle Northstars for this week's national finals in Melbourne.
He only returned to the country less than a fortnight ago.
"I've just been buzzing all the last 10 days from being back and so excited to be back on the ice with the guys for this final push to win a championship. There's nothing better than finals weekend," Taylor told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
Taylor tied the knot in March with long-time sweetheart Hannah, also from the Central Coast suburb of Wamberal, before registering six games with former club the Northstars at the start of this campaign.
An "amazing" three-month stint travelling followed, including a second wedding celebration in Canada where he's spent the best part of the last two decades, on and off, plying his sporting trade.
He arrived home just prior to Newcastle's recent double header weekend, Saturday's last-round encounter and the Australian Ice Hockey League's end-of-season series, which gets underway at O'Brien Icehouse on Friday.
"We've got a strong team from the ground up. Everyone has got that buzz about them and pushing to the end to get this win and get this Goodall Cup," Taylor said.
The 31-year-old says he just "got the itch to play hockey again" in 2022, having been sidelined completely during the COVID period.
Prior to once more donning the Northstars jersey, which Taylor originally did between 2011 and 2016, his last outing was for Australia at division two World Championships in Serbia in 2019.
He won AIHL titles with Newcastle in 2015 and 2016 after losing three straight deciders between 2011 and 2013.
Taylor's 17 points this season has taken him past the 150 mark at the Northstars and alongside only four others at the franchise.
It's believed 73 career goals now ranks him second overall at Newcastle.
In terms of beating minor premiers and first-up opponents Canberra, Taylor put it simply.
"They have a lot of skill up front. Some of the best Australian talent and a couple of good imports, guys who are up the top of the scoring board in terms of points," he said.
"So we can't get into a shootout with them. We've got to be good in our D [defence] zone and not allow them to have that freedom down low."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
