This newspaper's Your Right to Know campaign has not ever been about journalists, really. It's about taxpayers having a cogent idea of how that money is spent, who decided what and why things that affect them are unfolding in the shape they have taken. Reportage is simply a method to reveal these machinations for you, the reader whose vote could shape the next government. How it is cast likely depends on the available facts when you enter the ballot box, and this newspaper's journalists work hard to increase that base of knowledge in Newcastle and the Hunter Region.