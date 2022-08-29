KNIGHTS officials are hopeful Tamika Upton, Yasmin Clydsdale and Simone Karpani will be cleared and named to play for undefeated Newcastle in NRLW round three after all undergoing HIAs.
Queensland fullback Upton copped a high tackle towards the end of Sunday night's 16-12 win over the Titans on the Gold Coast, NSW second-rower Clydsdale was taken off the field with 10 minutes remaining and Karpani didn't return after being replaced in the 25th minute.
The club were set to assess the trio, who have each claimed NRLW premierships previously, on Monday.
Newcastle host the Parramatta Eels at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday (12pm) ahead of back-to-back clashes with fellow ladder leaders the Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons, who meet each other in a grand final replay at Allianz Stadium on Friday (5:40pm).
Upton scored her eighth NRLW try but first for the Knights in Newcastle's most recent outing, supporting an Emma Manzelmann line break and helping to make it 16-6 near the half-hour mark.
She also reached a game-high 241-running metres.
Knights co-captain Millie Boyle reckons former Broncos teammate Upton delivers just as much in defence as she does in attack.
"What she does defensively, not only in attack with her support, is second to none," Boyle said in the post-match press conference.
"The way she fills gaps and directs people around the park. The work she does is subtle but doesn't probably get the raps that it deserves.
"She's under every ball and is so safe. She doesn't fumble, she doesn't knock on a ball. After you've just defended a set ... it's such a lift for us and we can go back to attacking."
Homegrown recruit Clydsdale recorded a team-best 31 tackles.
Manzelmann provided an immediate spark from dummy half after being brought off the bench, scoring a try and setting up another inside 10 minutes. Newcastle coach Ron Griffiths described it as an "electric" display.
"We came in at half-time and Millie gave all us players that came off the bench a big rap for the impact we brought, and I think it's really important to bring that impact," Manzelmann told Knights media.
Brisbane-born forward Makenzie Weale, aged 20, made her NRLW debut in her home state with friends and family supporting Newcastle from the stands at Cbus Super Stadium.
"Pretty awesome. It's something I've wanted for a while," Weale told Knights media.
Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly opened Newcastle's account after just three minutes before Gold Coast's Zara Canfield replied shortly after. It was 16-6 at half-time.
The Knights were kept scoreless in the second half and conceded a converted try, reducing the margin to four points for the last 10 minutes.
Canfield could miss two matches after being charged with a careless high tackle on Monday. The Titans player was put on report and sent to the sin bin following a hit on Upton in the 68th minute.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
