NRLW: Newcastle Knights trio Tamika Upton, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simone Karpani assessed ahead of round three

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:39am, first published August 29 2022 - 8:00am
KNIGHTS officials are hopeful Tamika Upton, Yasmin Clydsdale and Simone Karpani will be cleared and named to play for undefeated Newcastle in NRLW round three after all undergoing HIAs.

