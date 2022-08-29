HE shares the same first name and country of birth as one of Newcastle's stars and the Jets are banking on Beka Dartsmelia to have a similar impact as his fellow Georgian international.
The Jets are expected to announce the signing of Dartsmelia as early as Tuesday.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is from the same production line as Jets striker and golden-boot winner Beka Mikeltadze.
Both represented Georgia at under-17, 19 and 21 level and burst on to the scene at powerhouse club Dinamo Tbilisi.
A left footer, Dartsmelia spent last season at Georgian top tier club FC Locomotive, where he scored three goals and provided five assists but was unable to prevent the struggling outfit from relegation.
Two years Mikeltadze's junior, Dartsmelia has played eight under-21 internationals, including European Championship qualifiers against France, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Slovakia.
Described on a Georgian football website as a player with immense ability who pulls the strings in midfield, Dartsmelia will help fill the void left by Brazilian Daniel Penha, who provided four goals and a league-high 11 assists last season.
Wellington arrival Reno Piscopo and Perth teenager Callum Timmins are also creative sparks. Piscopo has been battling injury and is yet to feature in any pre-season friendlies.
Apart from 13 goals, Mikeltadze brought a new level of intensity on the field and training track.
Dartsmelia will be the Jets' fourth foreigner alongside Mikeltadze, former English Premier League star Carl Jenkinson and Kiwi James McGarry and takes the squad to 23. Unless a player is loaned out or moved on, the roster is full.
Jets youth team duo Peter Grozos and Ben van Dorssen, Melbourne teenager Zach Lisolajski and former Mariners youth team midfielder Joey Jevtic have been training with the squad and could be in line for a scholarship deal.
The Jets open their A-League campaign away to the Mariners on October 8.
