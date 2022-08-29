Hawkes stable look for Magic moment at Newcastle

Three-year-old colt Magic, a close second to Best Of Bordeaux in the group 2 Silver Slipper in February, travels to Newcastle on Tuesday for his second start this preparation.
Magic resumed on August 18 in an 1100m Hawkesbury maiden on a Good 4 track and settled a long way back in a large field. He made up good ground in the straight and was doing his best work late when beaten 2.3 lengths.
On Tuesday he contests the colts, gelding and entires maiden plate (1300m) with Brenton Avdulla aboard for the Hawkes stable.
The way he raced at Hawkesbury, Magic will appreciate the longer trip and he will be fitter.
The Snitzel colt had three starts in his two-year-old season, all on heavy and soft tracks.
He came from a mile back to finish 0.59 of a length behind Best Of Bordeaux in the Silver Slipper on debut.
Second up he was placed behind Rise Of The Masses in the Pago Pago Stakes. Magic was then unplaced in the Sires' Produce before a spell.
Premier jockey James McDonald is making the trip to Newcastle for one ride for Chris Waller.
McDonald has the mount on the highly promising four-year-old Narito in the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m).
The son of former Japanese star Maurice had his only race start at Wyong on August 16. McDonald rode him and, after enjoying a nice trail behind the speed, he raced clear to win by two lengths over the 1100m trip.
This horse will be more at home on the spacious track and will appreciate the longer trip on Tuesday. McDonald was full of praise for Narito after the Wyong win.
Michael Freedman-trained colt Backrower looks a standout in the class 1 handicap (1400m).
The three-year-old ran on from midfield when he was a Newcastle winner on debut in May.
In his only other two starts, Backrower has been placed at Rosehill on soft tracks.
Last start on August 13 he stormed home to be beaten a half head by Manzoice. The colt has a soft barrier and Tommy Berry has the mount.
Trainer John O'Shea and jockey Hugh Bowman combine with Ruinart, which was the early favourite in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1300m).
Ruinart is talented but frustrating for connections as she has been placed in four of five starts. She has had two starts at Newcastle for two placings and her most recent run was on this track in February.
Ruinart comes into this race following a quiet Randwick trial in which she closed off nicely.
