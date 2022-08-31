Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Preparing our future teachers for the classroom: why can't the teacher educators get it right?

By John Tierney
August 31 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Working out the right formula for integrating theory and practice for student teachers appears to be a global problem.

I studied for my economics degree and education diploma on a four-year teaching scholarship from the NSW education department in the mid-1960s. To protect their investment, I was required to do three weeks of practice teaching at the end of my first year of economics to determine my interest and aptitude for the profession.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.