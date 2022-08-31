Preparing our future teachers for the classroom: why can't the teacher educators get it right?

A model of such an approach to teacher education is already operating in our region. The St Philip's Teaching School, overseen by visionary school network CEO Graeme Irwin AM, has adopted an apprenticeship model in partnership with Alphacrucis University College in Sydney. The six local St Philips Christian College schools sponsor student teachers and employ them as paid teacher's aides for one or two days a week, mentored by experienced teachers. Concurrently, the students study for their education degree face to face and online. As a result, trainees spend 350 days in a classroom before graduation - five times longer than the practicum in a typical university education degree.