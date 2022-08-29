Trainer Clayton Harmey doubles up at Newcastle Paceway

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey had instant success with Sumbeach Art before Daniel Boom continued his top form to give him a double at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Sumbeach Art was having his first start for Harmey after coming from the Stacie Elliott stable. Grace Panella raced Sumbeach Art ($2.40 favourite) outside the leader before the four-year-old gelding took off near the home turn and gapped the field to win by 9.9m. It was his second victory in 30 starts.
Daniel Boom ($1.33 favourite) showed speed to lead race five from gate four for driver Blake Hughes. The three-year-old colt controlled the tempo before racing clear in the straight for a 3.1m win. It was his third in eight starts this preparation, in which he has missed a place once.
"As a two-year-old, I couldn't get him going, but he'd always shown me something," Harmey said of Daniel Boom. "He did a lot wrong but we seemed to have fixed him now and he was unlucky not to win on Friday night. He did it easy today."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
