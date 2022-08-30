It's all happening at McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow, on Sunday (Father's Day). At noon the NRLW Knights take on the Roosters in round three of the Telstra Women's Premiership, and at 2pm the NRL Knights are up against the Cronulla Sharks.
Celebrate your dad a day early at The Station Newcastle this Saturday, 10am to 5pm. There will be a licensed bar on site, a variety of food trucks, market stalls, food and drink tastings, live music (11am to 4pm), BBQ cooking demonstrations, velcro axe-throwing, putt-putt golf and more. Foghorn Brewery, Rogue Scholar Brewery, Ironbark Hill Brewery and Peter Drayton Winery are taking care of the beer and wine offering. There will also be a jumping castle for the kids.
If you're into everything vintage - or just love to nab a bargain - head to Poppin' Tags on Friday, 6pm to 9pm, at The Greenroof in Hamilton. This fun flea market has plenty of pre-loved wardrobes to rummage through while you listen to retro tunes and enjoy drinks from the carpark bar.
If you're after a unique gift for dad, head to The Olive Tree Market Fathers Day and Spring Market at Civic Park on Saturday, 9am to 2pm. Market founder Justine Gaudry says this will be the biggest Olive Tree Market so far this year. There will be also be live music and plenty of food options, and the park is a great spot for a picnic.
On Sunday head to Speers Point Park for the Homegrown Market - Father's Day edition between 10am and 2pm. But please do your research - if the weather isn't favourable markets can cancel at short notice.
Head to the House of Free Fighting at Gateshead on Friday night for all the wrestling action of Newy Pro #97. The line-up includes Shayne Sheffield-Sinclair, Scott Green, Parker Tomas, Adam Hoffman and Steel City Showdown rumble winner Unsocial Jordan.
Details and tickets at newcastleprowrestling.com.au.
The inaugural forum is being held today at the Hunter Wetlands Centre in partnership with the Australian Government Ramsar Administrative Authority, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and Hunter Bird Observers Club. It commemorates the listing of Hunter Wetlands Centre as a Ramsar site in 2002 and celebrates more than 40 years of wetland conservation and restoration in the Hunter Estuary.
Sixty-five participants representing local councils, state agencies, service providers and industry will hear from keynote speakers and share their ideas as to what the Hunter Estuary needs to be a healthy functioning ecosystem for generations to come. Details at wetlands.org.au/hef.
