TYRRELL'S with nine and Brokenwood with eight topped the 2022 Hunter Valley Wine Show gold medals tally, but the First Creek, Silkman Estate and Boydell's brands combined to notch up 14.
Silkman, the eight-year-old eponymous boutique wine brand of husband and wife Liz and Shaun Silkman, who are respectively First Creek's chief winemaker and chief of production and bottling, scored two trophies and six golds.
The Silkman 2021 SILK Chardonnay, which won't be available until next year, won the Murray Tyrrell Trophy for the best chardonnay and the George Wyndham Trophy for the best current and one-year-old chardonnay.
Of the other five gold medallists, the $30 Silkman 2019 Estate Semillon and the $60 Silkman 2019 Reserve Shiraz can be bought at Hunter Valley Wine House, 426 McDonald's Road, Pokolbin, and on silkmanwines.com.au.
First Creek won the H.J. Lindeman Trophy for the best two-year-old and older chardonnay with its 2017 Winemaker's Reserve Chardonnay.
It is not currently available but of First Creek's other five gold medal winners, the $80 2021 Winemaker's Reserve Semillon and the $65 2021 Single-Vineyard Murphy Semillon, sourced from the Small Forest vineyard at Denman, are at the First Creek winery in Pokolbin and firstcreekwines.com.au.
First Creek winery is where Liz Silkman makes Jane and Daniel Maroulis's Boydell's wines under contract and they won 2022 Hunter gold in the any vintage verdelho class the with the $28 Boydell's 2022 Verdelho and in the 2021 chardonnay class with the $45 Boydell's 2021 Reserve Chardonnay.
Both are available at boydells.com.au and at the cellar door and restaurant in Green Street, Morpeth.
The chardonnay recently won 2022 Sydney Wine Show's best small producer's wine.
Aaron Mercer's eponymous brand picked up a 2021 shiraz class gold medal with the Mercer 2021 Limited Release Shiraz, which can be bought for $60 at mercerwines.com.au and the cellar door in the Wine House in McDonalds Road, Pokolbin.
Aaron launched his brand in 2020 after chalking up 21 vintages - 15 in the Hunter at Scarborough Wines, Brokenwood, Tyrrell's and Tamburlaine, three in the US and one each in France, Canada and Germany.
The Davis Wine Group's Briar Ridge subsidiary earned a gold medal in the any variety dry white class with its Briar Ridge 2013 Stockhausen Semillon, which can be bought for $59 at briarridge.com.au and the Mount View cellar door.
THIS 2022 Hunter 2019 and older shiraz gold Andrew Thomas 2019 Elenay Barrel Select Shiraz has 14% alcohol, bright garnet hues, gamey scents and vibrant plum front-palate flavour. The middle shows Morello cherry, spice, mint and mocha oak and a finish of ferric tannins. At thomaswines.com.au and the Mistletoe Lane, Pokolbin, cellar door.
PRICE: $55.
DRINK WITH: coq au vin
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
FROM Liz and Shaun Silkman's splendid boutique brand, the Silkman Estate 2019 Estate Semillon is green-tinted straw in the glass and has honeysuckle scents and lemon front-palate flavour. Granny Smith apple, mineral, lime zest and subtle honey and toast show on the middle palate and slatey acid refreshes at the finish.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: steamed pippis.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 stars (out of 6)
A STAR at the 2022 Sydney and Hunter Valley wine shows, the Boydell's 2021 Reserve Chardonnay is pale straw, jasmine-scented and has expressive white peach front-palate flavour. The middle palate displays ruby grapefruit, nashi pear, flint and buttery oak and slatey acid plays at the finish. At boydells.com.au and the Morpeth cellar door.
PRICE: $45.
DRINK WITH: a paella.
AGEING: six years.
RATING: 5 stars
