Workers at heart of just energy transition

As Australian employers, workers, business leaders and decision-makers put their heads together at the National Skills and Jobs Summit, it's clear the economic challenges we face are not easily solved.
But amid rising interest rates, high inflation, a fractured geopolitical environment and energy market volatility, the news isn't all bad.
Whether it's transforming lives, turbocharging our economy or saving the planet, it's clear the energy transition should be a real source of optimism.
In fact, the energy transition offers a rare chance for us to shape the future of Australia's labour market, build a bigger, better and more highly-skilled workforce, and improve the lives of Australians in all corners of the country.
But first, let's spare a thought for the estimated 300,000 Australians whose livelihoods could be impacted. Let that sink in: that's three MCGs of people whose jobs are connected to coal, oil or gas.
It's a handful of local government areas that will bear the brunt - many already home to families making do on tight budgets.
In fact, it's predicted 10 local government areas will account for a third of all affected jobs.
At first glance, it's grim, but if we get the planning right for a fair and equitable transition, it doesn't have to be.
By putting people at the heart of change, we can ensure a just transition that betters people's lives, families and communities - and that makes our economy stronger.
So, what to do? And more importantly, what not to? Let's consider a tale of two cities.
The first is Dayton, Ohio - an American midwestern once a car manufacturing giant.
When General Motors exited the local economy, the prospect of a Chinese glass manufacturer taking over a derelict factory promised opportunity, but took a turn for the worse.
Displaced former car assembly workers were subjected to new and inferior work conditions - and what followed was the inevitable result of imposing a new regime on a poorly-engaged and unprepared population.
Now, Dayton has one of the lowest rates of job growth in the US - and a chronic shortage of skilled workers needed to fuel a recovery.
Closer to home, the experience in Elizabeth, South Australia, is much rosier. Until recently, Elizabeth was home to one of Australia's biggest Holden assembly plants, before it shut about five years ago.
Thankfully, all hope's not lost. In fact, there's now even talk of the factory reopening, with Elizabeth's 35,000 locals still employed in car parts manufacturing earmarked as prime drivers of Australia's emerging electric vehicle industry.
The lesson these two destinations and their experiences teach us? Workforce matters.
In Australia, there's so much at stake. Australia has every reason to be confident it can be a new-world energy superpower. As it is, we're the fourth-largest mining country in the world, and the world's top exporter of liquified natural gas.
As we look to the future - one where demand for lithium is set to jump 11 fold - we have the second largest reserves, and we're the world's number one lithium producer.
It's not just what's under our feet that matters, either.
We can make ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) a selling point. We can lead the way on First Nations engagement, human rights, and offer a much more stable political environment and open economy than our new economy minerals competitors.
But not if we create greater poverty, wealth disparity and disadvantage by leaving displaced workers out in the cold.
Here, in Australia, let's be different - and in turn, reap the rewards of a just transition.
After all, we need more engineers, lineys, wind power technicians, and so many others. Like most professions, the necessary talent is in shorter supply than ever before.
Immigration, offshoring and automation can help, but only so much. Long-term solutions don't return the immediate dividend we need - it's our current resources that are best placed to fill the gaps.
As our energy transition gathers pace, let's take a moment to earn and deserve workers' trust.
Let's demonstrate to the three MCGs of nervous Australians that we're putting them, their family and their community first.
Next, let's put skills training at the heart of our organisations. Let's deliver the technical and specialist skills training for the transition to renewable energy.
Let's commit to resourcing training programs over the long-term.
Our transition is a marathon, not a sprint. And let's be honest, Australia's best and most sought after employees know there's no longer such a thing as a 'job for life'.
They expect to move jobs and industries throughout their career - and want an employer who will help them to do exactly that.
It's the understatement of today, but our transition is complex, and there's no quick fix.
But one thing's for sure, Australia's hard-working workforce must be more than just a problem we address - it is, indeed, the very key to our success.
