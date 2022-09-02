Greyhound adoption continues to be popular around NSW

The Greyhounds As Pets (GAP) teams had a busy weekend recently with two major adoption days held in regional NSW.
The adoption day at Port Macquarie was well attended and resulted in 15 greyhounds finding new homes.
A unique adoption day was held in the Blue Mountains at the Norman Lindsay Gallery, where, as part of the gallery's Dog Day Out, the Greyhounds As Pets team introduced their pet-ready greyhounds to the crowd, resulting in more of these wonderful animals finding new homes.
The Norman Lindsay event was a tremendous success with over 500 people attending, and GRNSW wish to thank event organiser Gaye McKenna for inviting the GAP team to attend.
The TAB Million Dollar Chase series is headed towards the serious end with the semi-finals now just two weeks away and the grand final on September 24.
For all the information you need on the event, including how to purchase tickets, visit tabmdc.com.au.
Also watch for the new advertising campaign for this year's MDC featuring the making of a life-size bronze statue of 2020 Chase winner Handsome Prince. As the tag line to the campaign says: Witness History Being Made.
While the place to be on September 24 is going to be Wentworth Park - not only see all the action and entertainment but also a chance for those over the age of 18 who purchase a ticket to win $1 million - if you can't be there you can now tune in to Fox League to see all the action on the night.
As they did back in May for the postponed 2021 edition of the event, GRNSW has partnered with Fox League to televise the race live.
The coverage of the event will commence at the conclusion of the NRL Preliminary Final on the Saturday night.
Congratulations to trainer Mark Moroney and his wonder dog Fire Legend.
Aged four years and almost five months, Fire Legend won at Maitland on August 29, with that win being an incredible 50th of his career.
Fire Legend is racing in sensational form with the victory his 10th in succession, and 13th from his past 14 starts.
He has so far amassed a record of 50 wins and 33 placings from 112 starts.
He has finally arrived. After lurking around racetracks in search of street corner tips, thedogs.com.au has secured the services of The Hound.
The Hound will give selections and best bets as well as a summary of each race for each day's meetings.
However, there's also an added bonus with The Hound. Simply click on the Daily Digest tab and you can open up a world of statistical information from sectionals, to trainers, to boxes and milestones.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
