Showcase events remain in regions

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) is continuing its unwavering support of the sport in regional NSW, with the announcement that three of its showcase events will remain based in the country.
The feature events, three pillars in GRNSW's quartet of world's richest races across respective distance ranges, will be held in Newcastle, Grafton and Dubbo for the next two years.
In 2022 GRNSW launched The 715 for stayers at The Gardens (Newcastle), the Country Classic for middle-distance greyhounds (Dubbo), and the Thunderbolt for shortcourse sprinters at Grafton, with each of those host clubs now confirmed to retain them for two more years.
"At GRNSW we are always looking for innovation and introducing new events to attract an audience to our great sport," said GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay.
"To be able to do this successfully requires a lot of work and commitment from our stakeholders.
"When granted the opportunity to host these inaugural events this year, each of the three clubs were not only honoured, but immediately set about making each event the most successful night, not only at their club, but a night the entire sport in NSW could be proud of.
"All three events were entertaining evenings in their own right, and each of the clubs - Dubbo, The Gardens and Grafton - deserve the opportunity to build upon the platform they have laid."
GRNSW originally granted each event to the respective clubs just for the year, but following their dedication, promotion and success, it was decided to give them each a further two years.
The $125,000 to the winner Country Classic will take place at Dubbo on March 18, The 715, worth $500,000 to the winner will be staged at The Gardens on the first weekend in May, and the Thunderbolt, which carries $75,000 for the winner, will be run at Grafton on June 24.
"When GRNSW gave the Dubbo club the responsibility and honour of hosting the inaugural Country Classic, we wanted to not only make it the best night of racing the region had seen, but we wanted to make it an event which would attract new people to the track, and we managed to achieve both," said Dubbo Greyhound Club president Shayne Stiff.
"The race was back in March but I can still walk the streets of Dubbo and run into people who want to tell me what a fantastic night it was and ask when it's on again. With this news today, I can now let them know and start planning for a huge event next March."
Grafton president John Corrigan echoed those sentiments, adding that now with a longer lead-in, his club will make the Thunderbolt a spectacular evening.
"It was wonderful night this year and a large crowd were on hand, but now with the confirmation that we will host it again for the next two years, we can put even more planning in place to make it a night to remember for the industry," said Corrigan.
The Gardens not only hosted The 715 but the event was also broadcast live on Fox League, continuing the GRNSW integration with the rugby league coverage, and creating more interest with a wider audience.
"It was massive night for the club and the region, and we're already looking at a number of things to include next year to make the event even more attractive for an audience," said The Gardens manager Mike Brady.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
