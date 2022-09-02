NSW sits on top of greyhound world

Greyhound racing in NSW has been on an upward curve for a number of years, specifically in terms of welfare, rehoming, prize money and returns to participants, plus the introduction of rich feature events. But in the space of 24 hours recently, NSW proved to be the dominant state on track as well.
At the annual Greyhound Clubs Australia Gala Awards ceremony on August 26 in Sydney, NSW's She's A Pearl, trained by Jodie Lord and the winner of the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg in April and the TAB Million Dollar Chase in May, was declared the Australian Greyhound Of The Year for 2021-22.
The following morning at Richmond, NSW greyhound Mr America took out the National Straight Track Championship for trainer Darren Sultana.
The win was extra special for owner George Kairouz. 41 years ago his mother-in-law Sylvia and late father-in-law John Attard won the National Straight Track Championship.
"This is a special win for the family," George said. "John Attard, my father-in-law - God rest his soul, he passed away 20 years ago. He won the straight championship at Capalaba with a dog called Sharp Bianca 41 years ago. It broke the track record in the heats and broke the record again in the final."
Later in the day, under the lights at Wentworth Park, the National Distance Championship was won by NSW's representative Super Estrella trained by David Smith, before the National Sprint title was won by Good Odds Cash, trained again in NSW by Frank Hurst.
