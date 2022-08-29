Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Catholic teachers in Newcastle joined the Independent Education Union's billboard truck addressing shortages

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Union members from St Francis Xavier rallied against staff shortages on Monday with the billboard truck. Picture by Simone De Peak

A BILLBOARD truck stopped in Newcastle, drawing attention to statewide teacher shortages.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.