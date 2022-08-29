Maitland prop James Taylor and Macquarie forward Bobby Treacy could be sidelined for the rest of the Newcastle Rugby League season.
Taylor (dangerous contact) and Treacy (crusher tackle) were both charged by the Newcastle RL match review committee on Monday following separate incidents from the same major semi-final.
They both face two-game bans with early guilty pleas.
Maitland only have one appearance left, the decider at McDonald Jones Stadium on September 11, while Macquarie potentially have two starting with a preliminary final against Cessnock at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday (2pm).
The Pickers beat the Scorpions 42-14 at Maitland Sportsground on the weekend.
Maitland captain Alex Langbridge (high tackle) was also charged, but escapes with a warning if he takes the early guilty plea this week.
Central's Thomas Madden (high tackle) also gets a warning with an early guilty plea, but the Butcher Boys are now out of contention for the title after losing Sunday's minor semi-final 22-16 to Cessnock.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
