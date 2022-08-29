Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Maitland's James Taylor, Macquarie's Bobby Treacy could both be sidelined for rest of 2022 finals series

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 29 2022 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Taylor. Picture by Jonathan Carroll.

Maitland prop James Taylor and Macquarie forward Bobby Treacy could be sidelined for the rest of the Newcastle Rugby League season.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.