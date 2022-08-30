Letters: We must sharpen our skills or pay the price

I HATE Supercars. We live on the route and the noise is horrendous. Previously, we have both stayed and gone away for the weekend. In the past at least we got access to the council car park for parking our cars, but as this has now been demolished that will not be available so we have no idea where we can park. To keep our cars at home means we can't leave after 7am nor return before 7pm. To walk out of the area to access our cars we had to cross the bridge over Watt Street which I don't think I can do now.