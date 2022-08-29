Second-tier Northern League One calls out for new clubs

A meeting of Northern League One clubs has gone some way to easing their frustrations with Northern NSW Football over the competition's future.
Club officials told the Herald this month they were considering a move out of the league because they were being left with only a 16-game, nine-team competition and seemingly no possibility of promotion to the NPL after New Lambton's rise for 2023.
At a meeting on Monday night, it was revealed NNSWF would seek expressions of interest from zone league clubs to join the second-tier. If unsuccessful there, NL1 teams could play each other three times, pushing the league to 27 rounds with byes, to provide more football. Midweek slots would be used.
However, there remains no timeline for a return of promotion-relegation, and a path to the NPL.
** Last week's results have given Broadmeadow a decent chance of leapfrogging to a premiership on Sunday, but coach Damian Zane will be more than happy as long as they beat Lake Macquarie.
Second-placed Magic take on bottom side Lakes, while the other premiership contenders - Maitland and Lambton Jaffas - face off.
If Broadmeadow (38 points) record a big win, and Maitland (39) don't get beat Jaffas (38), chances are Magic will take the title. They hold a one-goal advantage on Jaffas in for and against and have scored three more goals, giving them an edge if they tie with Lambton on top.
Zane said "we've just got to win our game and if it's not enough, it means we'll finish second and it's still one hell of a year, especially with us passing on our No.1 attacker [Jacob Dowse] to the A-League [at Perth]."
