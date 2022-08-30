FORMER Fijian international Sera Vugakoto has devoted much of her life to basketball.
The game is growing in Fiji but by Vugakoto's own admission at an "island type pace".
The power-forward turned coach and administrator plans to use a visit to Newcastle to help speed up the process.
Vugakoto won the Maureen Elphinston Scholarship, organised by Annie La Fleur through FIBA Oceania, and will spend two weeks each in Newcastle and Sydney where she will learn all aspects of the game, especially development.
"Basketball is growing in Fiji but at a very island-type pace," she said. "We have some very good athletes back home. Introducing the sport to them is one of the major goals. We have rugby players who play basketball in the off-season. Basketball is making it's mark but slowly.
"I am learning about the pathways and how the kids here in Newcastle start from Mini Hoops and go to Aussie Poops and the progression with development.
"I visited a school last week and watched how the program was set up. These are things I can take back home.
"In Fiji basketball is played through associations but we are trying to get it into the school curriculum. The biggest target is to get our own facility. Then we can start junior league and get kids playing on weekly basis."
Vugatoko's visit has been broken into three main area - administration, coach and refereeing.
She has explored the way competitions are set-up, game-day format, communication and education.
"I am one week down and have learnt so much," Vugatoko said. "I have already started talking to the team back home about implementing some of the programs.
"To learn so much and take it back home is a once in a lifetime opportunity."
Vugakoto will move to Sydney next week and work with the marketing and administration teams at Basketball NSW.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
