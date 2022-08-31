ONLINE barbecuing. It may seem like strange concept but, in an increasingly digital world, it is a new education option for budding cooks looking to "up the steaks".
In an homage to the great Aussie tradition of backyard barbecuing, TAFE NSW is offering a Barbecue Pitmastery Masterclass.
More than your basic bulk-sizzle of supermarket snags and onions, the course comes amid a surge in popularity of "low 'n' slow" smokers and grills in Australia.
More than 18 million Aussies are reported to have a barbecue in their home and American-style barbecue is one of the fastest growing parts of the sector.
The course, self-paced and entirely online, is aimed at those new to this form of cooking and includes units covering simple techniques, different cuts of meat, types of barbecues and the ideal fuel to use.
It is hosted by multi-award winning pitmaster, Adam Roberts
"It's all about sharing my love for food, friendship and culture with others and helping them learn new skills and then share that with others," Mr Roberts said.
"This course will give participants a baseline knowledge of cooking great food over fire and is a great starting point for those just dipping their toe in the water for the first time.
"Harnessing the reach of TAFE NSW will ensure more people are able to get the hands-on, practical skills to learn the art of perfect grilling and smoking."
Launching in time for Father's Day, the course costs $149.
TAFE Digital executive director Lyn Rickard said the new course highlights the responsiveness of TAFE NSW in addressing the changing skills needs of the community.
"The Barbecue Pitmastery Masterclass is a powerful example of how TAFE NSW offers flexibility and industry-led, cutting edge training to ensure students gain the skills they need," Ms Rickard said.
"Whether it's learning the skills to launch a new career or simply pursuing something you're passionate about, TAFE NSW has a wide range of online and face-to-face courses to suit your aspirations."
DURING September, Cessnock City Council will continue its Support Local campaign, with a focus on local trades.
Whether it's electrical, plumbing, landscaping, painting or carpentry work you've had done, giving a shout out to a deserving local tradie could land you with one of five $100 gift cards. For your chance to win, tag a trusted tradie on Facebook or Instagram, show a photo of recently completed work and use the hashtag #supportlocalcessnock.
The competition will run from the September 1 to 30 and Mayor Jay Suvaal said it is important to support local trade businesses.
"Not only do our tradies do a wonderful job, they are also an important part of our local economy. Supporting local tradespeople helps to create local jobs," Mr Suvaal said.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
