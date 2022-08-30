Newcastle Herald
Upper Allyn fatal crash: Tayla Johnson faces hearing over death of friend, Tiarni Simpson

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated August 30 2022 - 7:32am, first published 6:00am
The Toyota Landcruiser after it came to rest on its roof down an embankment at Upper Allyn in January last year. The driver, Tayla Johnson, has pleaded not guilty to negligent driving causing the death of her friend, Tiarni Simpson. Picture by NBN News

THE minute-long video shows a narrow stretch of dirt road perched atop a sudden and steep cliff leading to the Allyn River down below.

