Upper Allyn fatal crash: Tayla Johnson faces hearing over death of friend, Tiarni Simpson

THE minute-long video shows a narrow stretch of dirt road perched atop a sudden and steep cliff leading to the Allyn River down below.
And when it was played in Maitland Local Court on Tuesday morning, Tayla Johnson, 20, became upset as she relived the day her best friend, 18-year-old Tiarni Jean Simpson, died.
Advertisement
Ms Johnson was driving a Toyota Landcruiser in the Upper Allyn on January 17 last year when she pulled over to the left of that precarious stretch of road to let an oncoming vehicle pass.
Ms Simpson, known as TJ, was in the front passenger seat and the pair were heading home after camping at nearby spot Ladies Well.
But police allege Ms Johnson pulled "too far" to the left, her tyre falling into a large hole, which caused the vehicle to lose its grip on the road. Ms Johnson tried desperately to regain traction and correct the vehicle but it began to slide down the embankment before rolling about 20 metres down the sharp cliff face.
The Landcruiser came to rest on a rock ledge alongside the river, but rolled once more onto its roof in the water. A number of witnesses, including Todd Knox-Niven, who was driving the oncoming car, heroically climbed down the cliff face to rescue the women.
Ms Johnson was able to free herself from the vehicle, but Ms Simpson was trapped in the car underwater for between 10 and 15 minutes before she could be cut free.
Witnesses performed CPR for about 40 minutes before paramedics arrived.
Tragically, she died at the scene.
Ms Johnson has pleaded not guilty to negligent driving occasioning death and on Tuesday faced the first day of a hearing in Maitland Local Court.
Mr Knox-Niven gave evidence on Tuesday, detailing seeing Ms Johnson's car coming the other way and watching as her left front tyre slid into "soft dirt" on the edge of the road.
He said he saw the car fall down the embankment and heard a loud splash.
Mr Knox-Niven and other witnesses then climbed down the cliff and tried valiantly to rescue Ms Simpson.
"I got into the water... the other fella swam towards the car and we both tried to push the car over," Mr Knox-Niven said, reading from his statement. "We tried to pull the passenger out through the window but couldn't move them. I was yelling for some time for someone to grab a knife to cut the seatbelt."
Eventually someone produced a knife and Mr Knox-Niven was able to cut Ms Simpson free but it was too late.
The hearing continues.
We tried to pull the passenger out through the window but couldn't move them. I was yelling for some time for someone to grab a knife to cut the seatbelt.- Witness Todd Knox-Niven gave evidence on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.