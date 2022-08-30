Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Dan Bianco is painting the first mural for Jacinta Fintan's Small Walls project in Newcastle at The Roost

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Bianco is completing the first mural as part of the Small Walls project. Picture by Simon De Peak

THE FIRST mural in a program aimed at bringing colour to the facades of a dozen small businesses by the end of this year is well underway.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.