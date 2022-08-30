"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce," Ballerini wrote on her Instagram story. "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that has ultimately come to an end. It's hard to find the words here, but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."

