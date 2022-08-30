It's over.
Newcastle-born country music star Morgan Evans' magical marriage to global country music star Kelsea Ballerini is finished.
Ballerini broke the news to her 2.9million followers on Instagram on Monday morning, telling fans that it was important they hear the difficult news directly from her.
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she wrote.
"It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons," Ballerini said.
The couple were in Newcastle in Christmas 2021 for a surprise visit to Evans' family.
Evans and Ballerini met at a CMC country music festival in Australia in 2016, and married in December 2017, in Mexico. Both of their careers have been on a constant upward trajectory, with American-born Ballerini certainly the more famous of the pair.
Ballerini is releasing a new album, Subject to Change, in September.
According to news sources, Ballerini filed the divorce documents in Davidson County court in the Nashville area on August. 26, reportedly citing "irreconcilable differences."
Morgan Evans, who has 212,000 followers on Instagram, wrote, in an Instagram story, "I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways. I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."
Morgan Evans is currently on tour. He will be playing dates in Australia with country music superstar Brad Paisley, including CMC Rocks Queensland at Ipswich on September 23-25, Brisbane on September 26, Melbourne on September 29, Sydney on October 5 and Auckland on October 8.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
