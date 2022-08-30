Newcastle Herald
How Hunter parents can help children manage anxiety: Dr Justin Coulson shares tips

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
August 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Dr Justin Coulson, the co-host of Channel Nine's Parental Guidance, said some data showed girls were three times more likely than boys to receive diagnoses of anxiety. Picture supplied.

HUNTER parents concerned their children are experiencing anxiety that requires intervention should be aware there can be a range of signs, from physical symptoms such as bellyaches to increased aggression or apathy, lack of energy and changes to sleep and food intake.

