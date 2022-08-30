Edgeworth prepare for last shot at NPL finals without Jeremy Brockie

Edgeworth look certain to be without 2021 Graham Jennings Medal winner Jeremy Brockie for their do-or-die final-round NPL clash with Valentine on Sunday.
The former Kiwi international striker scored with a diving header in the first half of Edgeworth's 3-1 loss to Maitland last Saturday at Cooks Square Park but he failed to finish the game, walking off gingerly in the 66th minute.
Eagles coach Peter McGuinness said Brockie, who travels down from his home in Townsville for games, had likely strained a calf muscle and he didn't expect him to make the trip for Sunday's match at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Last weekend's defeat left the seventh-placed Eagles (29 points) needing to beat sixth-placed Valentine (31) to have any hope of making the top-five finals.
Valentine, too, need a result to have a chance. Both teams also require Newcastle Olympic, who are equal with Valentine on 31 points but well ahead on goals, to slip up against eighth-placed Weston (26) at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Edgeworth had their finals fate in their hands before the loss to Maitland, in which the Magpies forced a turnover at the back then exposed poor marking to be 2-0 up inside 18 minutes.
"We are all disappointed about the way we performed, especially in the first 30 minutes," McGuinness said.
"The preparation was good, they trained well during the week, we had a good plan on how we wanted to play, but we got on the back foot early through a mistake, then we got hurt on the second.
"We were a bit better second half and had a bit more ball. We changed up a few positions and how we played, and it helped us.
"I thought we had a good shout for a penalty on Archie [Finn], when he was dragged down, but it wasn't given."
The Eagles will get Sascha Montefiore back from suspension, while Finn got through half an hour off the bench on Saturday in his return from an ankle injury. However, Jackson Pereira (groin) and Tyson Jackson (leg infection) look unlikely to take on Valentine.
Phoenix, who did not play last weekend, won the first clash with Edgeworth this year 1-0 at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
Coach Adam Hughes expected no forced changes to his squad from their last-start 4-0 win over Charlestown. Regardless of Sunday's result, Hughes was proud of his side's effort this rain-marred season to rise from finishing last in 2021.
"We're in that form now that if we get there, we'll be difficult to play against," Hughes said. "I think we've won six of our last eight, so the boys are confident. It's just been a difficult season with not many home games and a lack of training."
