Yours truly was also fortunate to be included within the book's pages. My tales included one on 'King Lash' in Newcastle's penal era, one about the Hunter's own Wyatt Earp who chased down bushrangers, and a re-imagined tale about a brief Hunter visit by American humourist Mark Twain in 1895. Rather oddly, this seemed to inspire former Deputy PM (and train buff) Tim Fischer, who suggested changing the name of Industrial Drive to "Mark Twain Drive" to promote Hunter tourism.