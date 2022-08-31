Letters: If the container terminal is sunk, what's next for Port of Newcastle?

ON the face of it, the federal and state governments seem to be in cahoots regarding a Newcastle container terminal. Why else would the federal Department of Infrastructure, in response to a legitimate FOI request by the Newcastle Herald, send 160 pages of useless, blacked-out, redacted text? ('What are you trying to hide', Herald, 30/8).
One reason might be that, at present, the federal Labor government has little interest in the vexed issue of a Newcastle container terminal. It has only been in power for 100 days or so. It has more important issues to deal with, such as the tax regime, rising cost of living and redesigning and rebooting the industrial relations system.
Advertisement
In my opinion, the promised federal funding for port infrastructure was never on. It was always a pork-barrelling sweetener, aimed at winning National Party votes in the western Hunter.
The fact that the container terminal project seems dead in the water will be disappointing for the Mayfield Development Corporation. Certainly, the pathetic FOI response should outrage voters, just as it frustrates the Herald. But the no-go decision on a Newcastle container terminal could be a blessing for Novocastrians.
Do Novocastrians really want Sydney container trucks destroying and obstructing their roads? Even if the Mayfield terminal went ahead, it would be highly automated. The number of direct jobs on offer would be piffling.
Maybe our Newcastle entrepreneurs can examine other projects that may be more viable and offer more jobs.
Why not a factory on the Mayfield site importing solar panel parts and assembling solar panels? Why not a factory using Australian inputs to assemble state-of-the-art batteries for use in EVs and homes? Surely the various parts and raw materials bound for Newcastle wouldn't need to arrive in containers at Port Botany and Port Kembla.
IT would seem obvious to me that the previous federal government pulled out of announcing the upgrade to Newcastle Harbour. It is partly owned and operated by Chinese interests. It would not be a good look to be in support of the Chinese in these strained times.
It was up to the then prime minister for everything to make this announcement but he baulked at it. He probably had pressure on him by the "real" minister for foreign affairs to abandon the decision.
It's sad really that politics plays such a big part in the development of our great city. The container port would be a huge asset to have.
THE issues surrounding the prospect of the ongoing survival of Beresfield Golf Course should send a clear and salient message to all sporting clubs and their members that hard times are ahead.
Bowling and golf clubs that are required to maintain their ongoing facilities are facing an unenviable task of balancing their budgets with costs rising.
Most sporting clubs do not have the luxury of subsidies supplied by council or government agencies and have to rely on members' subscriptions and playing fees to balance their operational budgets.
Clubs that subsidise their members' subscriptions and playing fees by operating on a non-profitable budget will not survive.
OFFENCES for dealing or trafficking amphetamines are rising, and have continued to rise in the Hunter Region for many years, ('Dealers in line of fire over ice', Herald, 26/8). Some people are still yet to acknowledge the role that amphetamines play in contributing to night-time violence. It's universally accepted that illicit substances can and do diminish reflexes and cognitive skills, and can also increase levels of aggression, as well as physical strength. Alcohol can increase levels of aggression as well, but, as it is a depressant rather than a stimulant, it does not increase levels of physical strength. Amphetamines (such as ice) can, however, and I believe that they are much more likely than alcohol to ever cause a death from a single punch.
FIRST prize goes to Paul Duggan, ('Who'll win in the race to power the nation', Letters, 24/8), for an entertaining and informative letter. He has captured the essence of concern about where Australia is headed regarding "the greatest challenge of our time".
Rather than expecting a magic solution by one particular source (horse), the question arises because of many undesirable factors. By now, most of us who have an interest in the subject of the planet's future sustainability, are well aware how this situation arose. The availability and unscrupulous use of electricity and gas production has 'been a given' for mankind, regardless of the environmental, social and economic cost.
Unfortunately, most of the comforts we take for granted require power, and past practices have caused irreversible damage to the planet. It will be an unprecedented challenge withdrawing luxuries from whole populations or facing the prospect of blackouts, oppressive heat and bitter cold.
Goods and services will continue to rise, since manufacturers are reliant on fossil-fuelled electricity. I'm out, keeping my coin for a wine and soft cheese with dinner.
Advertisement
WHY is medicinal cannabis oil not readily available on a doctor's prescription? Why is it so hard to obtain approval for medicinal cannabis oil for people living in intense pain after trying all other medical relief?
My wife has suffered for more than 30 years being regularly injected with a dangerous drug that offered little to no relief, for a medical condition that is inoperable, yet cannabis oil, not a dangerous drug, is denied because of "insufficient information".
Maybe cannabis oil is too good? Maybe most other pain relief drugs would not be required?
Maybe pharmaceutical companies don't want medicinal cannabis oil readily available? Maybe research into cannabis oil is not in pharmaceutical companies' best interest?
This letter may not be in the best interest of media reporting, but speaking for those suffering in pain, media interest may be their only solution.
PETER Devey (Short Takes, 30/8) is correct. Ian Plimer has written several books on climate change. In response to Plimer's book Heaven & Earth, Professor Ian G Enting published a critique which listed an impressive 64 pages worth of errors and misrepresentations within it.
Advertisement
Plimer's book is full of long-refuted talking points and easily disproved claims. Plimer has been a director of numerous mining companies and owning millions of shares in Kefi Minerals. He is far from a reliable source on global warming.
WELL done to the mighty Knights NRLW side. That's two from two. Keep winning or you will cop the wrath of Bill Slicer.
IN June last year, the Knights were alleged to have the opportunity to sign up Matt Lodge. He had a reasonable CV but, I believe, a criminal record. There were many Letters to the Editor and Short Takes condemning the move. Upon watching him play against the Melbourne Storm on Friday night I find it unbelievable the Knights did not sign him when they had the opportunity. Public opinion is one thing but having a competitive side is another.
I JUST wanted to say thank you to those at the Knights who have given their all this season. Not too many unfortunately, but I reckon every fan knows who you are. Am hoping next season we get to cheer you on along with some new teammates that appreciate what that jersey means to this town.
IT would appear that the Knights trainer Hayden Knowles is the scapegoat for the Knights' poor season and has been sacked with two years running on his contract. The previous trainer only lasted 12 months as well and was also paid out. Knowles came to the Knights with an impeccable record of being the trainer for Penrith and the NSW team. I hope Knowles gets another gig somewhere where the team wants to show some fight like the Penrith team he left in 2021.
FOLLOWING the recent Herald news item regarding the building inspectors' unannounced checks on the many new high-rise units under construction ... I believe the present owners of the QT Hotel are to be greatly congratulated for the magnificent restoration to the facade, including the large clock on the fifth floor. This building, completed in 1914, as Scott's Department Store, (popularly known as 'Scott's Corner'), has stood the ravages of time and earthquake. My late grandfather was clerk of works for 43 years, having his office and workshop behind the clock, later David Jones, now QT Hotel.
Advertisement
I would have thought John Beach being a former school principal would have done his research. If he did, he would have found out the Supercars run on E85, a renewable fuel.
TO Darren and Gunilla Burrowes, (Short Takes, 30/8), I wouldn't call a $70,000 luxury vehicle by a manufacturer with questionable environmental practices; a low-cost, low-carbon alternative. Keeping the car you already have is far better for the environment than consuming more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.