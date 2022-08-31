Letters: If the container terminal is sunk, what's next for Port of Newcastle?

OFFENCES for dealing or trafficking amphetamines are rising, and have continued to rise in the Hunter Region for many years, ('Dealers in line of fire over ice', Herald, 26/8). Some people are still yet to acknowledge the role that amphetamines play in contributing to night-time violence. It's universally accepted that illicit substances can and do diminish reflexes and cognitive skills, and can also increase levels of aggression, as well as physical strength. Alcohol can increase levels of aggression as well, but, as it is a depressant rather than a stimulant, it does not increase levels of physical strength. Amphetamines (such as ice) can, however, and I believe that they are much more likely than alcohol to ever cause a death from a single punch.