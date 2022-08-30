Government says it can't access Port of Newcastle documents

Hunter Labor MPs have hit back at claims the government is refusing to release details of the Coalition government's plans to announce $250 million in funding for the establishment of a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle.
The department has cited Cabinet in confidence as the main reason for refusing access.
A 'schedule of documents' reveals draft Cabinet submissions and briefings about the funding package are among the material that has been withheld.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said the government was unable to access the previous government's cabinet material, even though it is held by the department.
She challenged Hunter-based National Party senator Ross Cadell, who was previously employed at the port to lobby for the container terminal, and former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce to reveal what they knew about the plan.
"The minister's office has advised me they do not have access to the documents," Ms Claydon said.
"I would encourage Senator Cadell and the former deputy prime minister to make whatever documents they hold public."
Senator Cadell said he would table the information he held, but he also challenged the government to commit to follow-through on the Coalition's planned funding for the port.
"I am more than happy to table what I know and what I have seen in parliament or estimates, however, Labor should not be allowed to get off the hook by arguing what pieces of paper are where. I want them to go on the record and commit to the $250 million."
The federal government, which is identifying millions in savings from the Coalition's budget that it describes as 'waste and rorts', has not indicated if it will commit funds to the project in its October budget.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
