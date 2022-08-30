Zipping Maserati in gear for Maitland regional final chance

Jason Mackay-trained Zipping Maserati is a clear favourite for Maitland's Million Dollar Chase regional final after an impressive heat win and favourable draw for Monday's final (450m).
The Richmond Vale flyer, the winner of the Million Dollar Chase consolation this year, was an odds-on favourite to take out his heat from box two in heat two on Monday night and he did not disappoint.
Advertisement
From box two, Zipping Maserati was headed early by the Susan Smith-trained Vamoose, but he railed well on the turn and took the lead halfway down the straight en route to a 2.5-length win in 24.92 seconds.
He then drew two for the final, from which three move onto the MDC semi-finals next month at Wentworth Park. The winner of each semi goes into the $1 million-to-the-winner final.
Fourth to narrowly miss a semis spot from the Grafton regional final, Zipping Maserati opened a $2 favourite for the Maitland decider. Vamoose (second), Michelle Lill-trained Casual Glance (third) and Jeanette Foley's Tippy Taro (fourth) also made the final.
In heat one, William Dance-trained Ibrox Wildfire won by nearly six lengths in 25.13. Next in were Peter Lagogiane's Ziggy Star, Mackay's Impress Shades and John Thomas-trained Impresario.
The final draw is: 1 Tippy Taro, 2 Zipping Maserati, 3 Vamoose, 4 Ibrox Wildfire, 5 Impresario, 6 Impress Shades, 7 Ziggy Star, 8 Casual Glance.
Heat one favourite Mickey Doo failed to finish. He was severely checked and fell rounding the turn into the front straight.
The stewards' report said a post-race veterinary examination found he injured his offside stopper bone. He was stood own from racing for 21 days.
IN THE NEWS:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.