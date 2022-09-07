Building stars on display Advertising Feature

Master Builders Association of NSW is proud to present the magnificent quality and exceptional level of construction from its nominees across the 2022 Newcastle Excellence in Building Awards.

These prestigious awards encourage, promote and recognise best practice in residential and commercial building across Newcastle, Hunter, Central Coast, Manning, Oxley and Tamworth, rewarding outstanding workmanship, innovation and teamwork.

After holding the 2021 awards in February this year, Master Builders Association of NSW is thrilled to be back on schedule with its gala awards night to be held this Friday, September 9 at the NEX, King Street, Newcastle.

More than 500 guests are expected to celebrate the achievements of our industry, in the Hunter region and surrounds.

Graph Builders Pty Ltd built this spectacular marquee at 8 at Trinity restaurant and cafe at Trinity Point on Lake Macquarie to a design by Inspiral Architecture and Design Studios (Bali, Indonesia). Picture supplied

"It is important we continue to deliver and promote the highest of standards in our industry, showcasing best practice," a spokesperson from Master Builders Association of NSW said.

"It is worth noting the building and construction sector engages, and gives more opportunities to small businesses than any other industry in Australia. Our industry is the largest employer of full-time employees and trains more apprentices than any other."

"With just under 200 entries, and a total combined project value of a huge $900 million, our judges were truly impressed by the scale and workmanship throughout each and every onsite inspection, travelling to up to 10 projects a day over eight weeks.

"We would also like to thank our major sponsor, Newcastle Master Builders Apprenticeship Schemes, for their continued support.

"We also thank our valued gold and silver sponsors, CBUS, Master Builders Insurance Brokers, Alinta Energy, Truecore Steel, Buildcert, Safework NSW, The Wests Group, Keystone Lawyers, Monica Clare Recruitment, Women in Building and Associated Services and Cranfield Group."