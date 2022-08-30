Newcastle Herald
NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have been called to report a car drove off the M1 at Cooranbong

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
August 30 2022 - 8:00am
EMERGENCY services have been called to Cooranbong following reports a car had driven off a ramp on the M1 this afternoon.

