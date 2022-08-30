EMERGENCY services have been called to Cooranbong following reports a car had driven off a ramp on the M1 this afternoon.
NSW Ambulance say the car drove off the edge of the Freemans Drive exit ramp.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter team, who were tasked to the scene at around 4pm, say a 42-year-old male sustained multiple fractures and chest injuries in the accident.
"The patient was trapped in his vehicle before being released by emergency services," a Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said shortly before 6pm.
"He has been treated by NSWA paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team and will shortly be airlifted to John Hunter Hospital.
"He is in a serious but stable condition."
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
