Jason Collett scores double at Newcastle Racecourse

Jockey Jason Collett grabbed a double and Branxton trainer John Bannister the only local success as the big names dominated at Newcastle Racecourse on Tuesday.
Collett scored race-to-race wins with the Anthony Cummings-trained Reginald and Godolphin filly Perpignan on the seven-event program.
He took both to the front early in the home straight and stole a break on his rivals. Reginald hung on by a length in the 1880 class 1 and maiden, while James Cumming-trained Perpignan finished almost three-lengths clear in the fillies and maiden maiden over 1300m.
Godolphin's Darren Beadman was pleased to see Perpignan ($4.80) find clear running and fire at her seventh start.
"The last two starts, she's been at Wyong in 1100m races and she's copped interference at a vital stage. She's not very big, only about a 430 kilo filly," Beadman told Sky Racing.
"It's good to get a maiden win out of the way and it gave her a lot of confidence to be outside the lead a little bit further today, but she'll take a lot out of that."
Collett said: "She's a touch aggressive and they probably used the first two runs building towards this distance, just to make sure her manners were a bit more finetuned. They were just OK today."
Four-year-old Reginald, a $14 shot, won at his eighth start.
"The first-up run wasn't too bad, but obviously being put on speed today probably helped and I was able to dictate it," Collett said.
"It was good to see him do that, and in a class 1 grade too."
In the last, premier jockey James McDonald made his one ride for the day count, guiding Chris Waller-trained Narito hands and heels to a one-length win in the benchmark 64 handicap (1200m).
It gave the the Maurice four-year-old gelding, a $1.65 favourite, back-to-back wins to start his career.
"He was nominated for a few places, so I didn't want to take the risk," McDonald said of making the trip to Newcastle for the one mount.
"They came out at a nice speed and then they got to the corner, about 150 metres after the start, and they were just jostling for positions in front of me.
"It wasn't until Josh [Parr on runner-up Moralist] rolled forward to sit outside the lead and that was when I got into a nice enough rhythm.
"He's was just coming back, he's still pretty green the horse but he's got untapped ability.
"He's got a bright future and I think in the autumn we'll see a really furnished horse."
Bannister, who trains on a property at Branxton and travels his horses to Newcastle for fast work, prepared Dente Queen for victory in race two, a 1500m maiden handicap. The former Victorian mare broke through as a $21 chance at her eighth start.
"She just needed a couple of runs to get her fitness up over a bit of ground, and the dry track helped today," Bannister said.
"I thought she needed one more run then maybe put her up to 1750, but she got there."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
