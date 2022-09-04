Not many people have heard of Kimpton Margot Sydney, but give it time.
IHG Hotels & Resort's luxury boutique brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants made its Australian debut in February when it opened the hotel at the former Sydney Water Board headquarters on Pitt Street.
The stunning heritage-listed property pays homage to the 1930s, with 172 deco-inspired rooms and a grand foyer which has to be seen to be believed. Its combination of heritage-listed art deco architecture with modern style and grandeur makes Kimpton Margot Sydney the ideal hotel partner for the decadent production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
The hotel is just a five-minute stroll to the Capitol Theatre down bustling Pitt Street and its many (and varied) eateries. It's an eye-opening and exciting change of pace for those of us accustomed to Newcastle's CBD.
And Kimpton Margot Sydney looks the part. It's very Gatsby-esque, with its grand scagliola pillared lobby evoking the spirit of the 1930s, and close to 600 pieces of art throughout its nine floors.
The rooms are sophisticated, luxurious and well-equipped, and our corner suite was huge (I've seen smaller ywo-bedroom apartments in my time) with a separate lounge and dining area and an in-house tablet with which you can order room service and so on.
The rooftop pool and barbecue area will be a hit in summer.
The foyer houses The Wilmot Bar, decked out with plush velvet lounges and serving Moulin Rouge! The Musical-inspired cocktails daily from noon. Tasty showstoppers include The Lady Marmalade with calvados, pear liqueur, ginger liqueur, Cointreau, cranberry juice and apple juice; The Sparkling Diamond with St Germain, gin, citrus and sparkling wine; and The Green Fairy featuring Illegal Mezcal, chilli infused green chartreuse, pineapple juice, lime juice and agave.
There's also the Pantry at Margot's in the foyer which transforms into a pop-up bar - L'amour Bar - where theatregoers can indulge in a pre-theatre champagne and oyster bar from 5pm to 7pm daily or relax with a duck toastie and a glass of pinot noir or burgundy following the show from 10pm until late.
And don't forget the daily 5pm "Social Hour" at either the Wilmot Bar or on the first floor mezzanine (which has a wonderful view of the foyer below).
Then there's the recently-hatted Luke's Kitchen, also in the grand lobby, helmed by renowned chef Luke Mangan, which is offering theatre-goers a special three-course pre-theatre dinner from 5.30pm to 7pm daily. It costs $85 per person and offers a choice of entrees such as lobster bisque, chicken liver and bacon pate, or baked fig tart; mains including flounder a la meuniere, steak frites or pan-fried gnocchi; and desserts such as chocolate fondant or rum baba, plus a glass of wine.
Considerable thought has gone into this pre-theatre dinner menu, and each course is a delight. Not too heavy, not too filling, and a sophisticated combination of flavours and textures that sets you up for an enjoyable night out. Special mention must go to friendly and professional staff, and the aesthetics of the restaurant. Again, stunning.
As for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, it can be summed up in one word.
Wow.
Produced by Global Creatures, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the first Australian-produced musical to originate on Broadway.
The 10-time Tony Award-winning extravaganza brings Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film to life onstage with a new musical mash-up that works a treat, dazzling costumes and dance routines, heartfelt singing and an emotionally gripping storyline.
Many in the audience tried in vain to hide their tears.
Treat yourself to the Moulin Rouge! The Musical package which starts from $995 for overnight accommodation at the Kimpton Margot Sydney in a Premium Room or Signature Suite, breakfast for two, pre-theatre Moulin Rouge x Luke Mangan inspired dinner and two premium category tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Capitol Theatre. Valid for bookings and stays from now until January 28, 2023.
For more information go to kimptonmargotsydney.com.
Tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical are available online at moulinrougemusical.com.
The writer was a guest of Kimpton Margot Sydney
