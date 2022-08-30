Newcastle Herald
Finalists announced for 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards

Simon Walker
Simon Walker
Updated August 30 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 2:30pm
I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Hunter Local Business Awards to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.

- Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe
Getting down to business
The Hunter Local Business Awards, being held at Belmont 16s on Monday, September 19, are a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out. Picture Supplied

