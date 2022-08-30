Getting down to business

I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Hunter Local Business Awards to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.- Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe
Advertisement
Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Hunter businesses, the annual night of nights is Monday, September 19.
That is the day when finalists for the 2022 Hunter Local Business Awards discover if they have made it as a winners in their categories.
The Newcastle Herald, which has supported the awards as media partner for many years, is announcing the finalists in each category with a special feature in today's paper.
Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe said tickets for the awards presentation evening to be held at Belmont 16s on Monday, September 19 are sure to sell out.
"The awards evening is always a glittering event, where our finalists dress up and let their hair down for an evening of entertainment, good food, relaxed conversation - and, of course, celebration," he said.
"Just being there as a finalist is a huge achievement, and it is a great opportunity for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out."
Mr Loe said the high quality of nominees had made the job of judges a great pleasure but also immensely difficult.
"To be a finalist at the presentation evening is a huge achievement and everyone is always extremely proud to be there," he said.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen. The cheers from the entire crowd are deafening as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room.
"I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Hunter Local Business Awards to congratulate all the finalists on their achievements.
"I would also like to thank the Hunter community for the enormous support they show for their local businesses through the Awards every year."
The Hunter Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of Awards Partners, Charlestown Square, Maitland Riverside Plaza, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.
For more information about the Local Business Awards, visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au.
Group Features and Special Publications
Group Features and Special Publications
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.