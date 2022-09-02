Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Dobell Drive landslip: Newcastle rain washes away backyards of two Lake Macquarie homes

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 2 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WANGI Wangi residents fear their properties will collapse into Lake Macquarie as the serene view that first sold them on their homes literally slips away before their eyes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.