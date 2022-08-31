PAUL Dan answered an SOS from Hamilton to return to the playing ranks last season.
A year on, and the evergreen 37-year-old is now the Hawks Mr Fix-it.
After starting the season at halfback, Dan was switched to fly-half and handed the goal-kicking duties mid-campaign after injury to Billy Clay.
Clay returned off the bench in the 38-30 win over Nelson Bay last round.
Dan, who played his 100th first grade game against the Gropers, remains in the hot seat.
"He fits in well with how we are trying to play," Hamilton coach Marty Berry said.
Dan, a part-time goalkicker, landed six from six last outing.
"He kicked a couple from the sideline. He goes all right from the short distance kicks," Berry said.
Clay, a sharp-shooter, has been named on the bench for the major semi-final against Merewether at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
In finals, a penalty can often be the difference, but Berry has resisted the temptation to recall Clay, who is short on match fitness.
"It's interesting the mindset you take going into finals," Berry said. "I have spoken to a few people and they believe when you get to finals, you have to tighten it up and play finals rugby.
"I'm not sure that is the wise thing to do with our team. We might be better to play the way we play. We have only kicked three penalties all year."
Giant Fijian Seva Rokobaro, who has played two games back from injury, is also on the bench.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
