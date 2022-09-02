Father's Day at The Station 11am to 5pm, The Station, Scott Street, Newcastle. Music, food trucks, a bar, fun activities and more.
2022 Newcastle Outdoor Adventure & Motoring Expo 8.30am to 5pm, Newcastle Entertainment Centre (plus 8.30am to 4pm Sunday).
Elermore Vale Men's Garage Sale 8am to 2pm, 127 Croudace Road, Elermore Vale.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Bake Sale 8am, Spotlight Rutherford. A fundraiser for The Museum of Clothing at Brough House.
Port Stephens Uniting Church Book Fair & Garage Sale 8am to noon, 174 Salamander Way, Salamander Bay.
CWA Cake Stall 9am to 2pm, Bunnings Warehouse Maitland.
Paxton Hotel Pig Races Noon, 22 Millfield Road, Paxton. Plus fundraising piglet auctions, face painting, BBQ and more.
Succulent Ways to Reuse Old Toys Workshop 10.30am to 12.30pm, Wallsend Library. Give old toys a new purpose by turning them into small succulent planters. Bookings essential.
The True History of the "Jewboy" Gang: Lake Mac's Bushrangers 9am to 1pm, SEEN@Swansea.
Memoirs of Identity and Belonging 2pm to 3pm, Charlestown Library, walyamayi. Panel discussion: authors Bastian Fox (How to Be Between); Mawunyo Gbogbo (Hip Hop & Hymns); Cadance Bell (The All of It: a Bogan Rhapsody). Gold coin entry.
Chemical CleanOut - Lake Macquarie 9am to 3.30pm, former Bunnings Warehouse, 393 Pacific Highway, Belmont.
The Little Mermaid 2pm and 7pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle. Presented by St Philip's Christian College.
Lawrence Mooney: Beauty 7pm and 9pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Newcastle Pro Wrestling #97 8pm, House of Free Fighting, Gateshead.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Maitland Rail Museum Open Day 10am to 3pm, former South Maitland Railway Workshops, cnr Mt Dee Road and Junction Street, Telarah.
Low N Slow Father's Day Feast 7.30am onwards, Adamstown Bowling Club. 12.45pm, dad joke-off, lawn games. 2pm to 5pm, live music.
NRLW Round 3: nib Newcastle Knights vs Parramatta Eels Noon, McDonald Jones Stadium.
NRL Round 25: nib Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks 2pm, McDonald Jones Stadium.
Father's Day at the Hunter Region Botanic Gardens 10am to 2pm, 2100 Pacific Highway, Heatherbrae.
An Afternoon With Brahms featuring A German Requiem 2.30pm, Christ Church Cathedral, Newcastle.
Melinda Schnieder 9pm, Saturday, Lizotte's, Lambton. The Golden Guitar-winning country artist performs Love Songs.
Antibodies, The Howlin' Rats and The Warts 8pm, Saturday, Stag and Hunter Hotel, Mayfield. Newtown small-run vinyl label Outta Space Records brings together three of its bands for a showcase of surf-punk and stoner rock.
Lamphead 8pm, Sunday, Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle West. Newcastle math-punks Lamphead launch their new single Your Yesterday with support from locals Father Deer Hands and Grub.
University Gallery TRUTH: Then Now and Everywhen curated by Deborah Sims and Matt Dickson from their collection. Ends Saturday.
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane.
The Lock-Up Creation, works by Deborah Kelly.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery Life, Still.
Museum of Art and Culture (MAC) yapang Oceanica, Peter Gardiner.
Muswellbrook Regional Arts Centre The Blue Hour - Works from the Collections.
Newcastle Art Space Coming up, 40 Under 40.
Onwards Gallery Momentum, by Brigette Beyer.
The Owens Collective Permanent Rainbow, by Nick Fintan.
Straitjacket Gallery Jo Dyer, Leslie Fitzsimmons. Ends Sunday.
Timeless Textiles United Tribes ... Gathering, Susan Doherty.
