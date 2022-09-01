MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry reckons Perry Le Brocque will remain on the Pickers bench for next weekend's Newcastle Rugby League grand final.
Le Brocque, normally a winger, was elevated to the four-man interchange for Saturday's major semi win against Macquarie at home with Harrison Spruce making way.
"It's hard to change a winning team," Lantry said.
"We'll assess everything over the next fortnight - see who is available, see who we're playing and then decide what our best rotation is off the bench.
"But all things being equal it will likely stay the same."
One of the competition's leading try scorers last year having bagged nine in the opening eight rounds, Le Brocque suffered a fractured shoulder midway through this campaign which left him sidelined for the best part of two months.
Having only returned recently, fellow wingers James Bradley and Will Niewenhuise retained their spots out wide for Maitland.
It meant Le Brocque found himself in somewhat uncharted territory, being an "outside back specialist on the bench", but was eventually called upon during the second half.
"We brought Dan [Langbridge] off early, having not played a lot of footy recently, so it was opportune to have Perry there and safeguard that situation," Lantry said.
"And we've got enough versatility in our team to cover other positions."
Spruce, who missed the 17, was described as a "genuine utility" by Lantry.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
