MORE than 8000 potholes have been filled in Port Stephens since July's floods, the council says, with the job far from over in the aftermath of the natural disaster.
The council said sunshine and dry weather had helped speed up its work, but more than 900 potholes across the local government area await attention.
Advertisement
"We know that the repair and maintenance of our roads is one of the biggest priorities for our community and the most recent damage to our roads has impacted residents, business and visitors alike," Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"The council has a road network that covers more than 800 kilometres. Our teams are out fixing potholes as quickly as they can but it's been a huge task."
Facilities and services group manager Greg Kable said there were usually about 50 potholes in need of patching but the department's workload had "increased tenfold with all the rain".
The floods that devastated areas including Broke and Wollombi exacerbated an existing problem after a wet beginning to the year.
The Newcastle Herald reported in June that several Hunter councils were already grappling with a year's worth of road repairs in the first five months of 2022.
Dungog council had already overspent its annual sealed roads budget and allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars more to fix the ongoing problem. In Newcastle, the council had experienced a 161 per cent increase in customer reports of potholes versus two years ago.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.