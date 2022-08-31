Newcastle Herald

NSW flooding: Port Stephens tackles 8000 potholes in six weeks after heavy rain in the Hunter Region

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
August 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potholes abound on Hunter roads this year after an unseasonably wet climate. Picture: Marina Neil

MORE than 8000 potholes have been filled in Port Stephens since July's floods, the council says, with the job far from over in the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.