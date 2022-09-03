Two days later Quilty was in the hands of the Taliban again, detained for 10 hours alongside another Western photographer, in a house commandeered by a senior leader. Somehow allowed to keep their mobile phones throughout the ordeal, the two captives spent most of their time alleviating the anxieties of friends on WhatsApp and by text message. "It was more of an inconvenience than anything else," he writes, before returning to stories of those, at least to him, faced even greater dangers.