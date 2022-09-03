Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Quilty book August in Kabul measures human toll of war

By Michael Byrne
September 3 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taliban fighters ride through the streets of Kabul on a captured police humvee hours after president Ashraf Ghani fled the Afghan capital on August 15, 2021. Picture by Andrew Quilty

Few of us will easily forget those images. The masses of desperate Afghans running along the tarmac and away from the Taliban, their insignificance accentuated by the enormity of the aircraft that enshadowed them. Very few residents of Kabul wrestled themselves aboard a plane in those last, frenzied hours before the US officially withdrew from Afghanistan in August of 2021.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.