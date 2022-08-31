Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Environment Centre wants coal ash dams listed under the Contaminated Lands Act. Environment minister James Griffin says the dams are a major concern.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
August 31 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eraring ash dam on the shores of Lake Macquaire. The dam's owner, Origin Energy, is liaising with the EPA over the site's ongoing management.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority is reviewing the regulation of the state's ash dams in response to growing concerns about their impact on human and environmental health.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.