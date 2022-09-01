Letters: Now is the time to deal with dam headache

IT was sad to hear the NSW Transport Minister David Elliott not backing some of the union demands in the current strike. He conceded the government would consider building trains again in NSW but this would be at the expense of schools and hospitals. The current government has always said that it was committed to jobs - not the ones for the boys - and there was never any guarantee that any new schools or hospitals were going to be built. The previous premier was quoted as saying that NSW cant build first-class trains. Let this be a true time to prove them wrong again. Let's start with the trains and then other home-grown projects.