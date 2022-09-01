Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald letters: Now is the time to deal with fly ash dam headache

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Friday, September 2, 2022
September 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Letters: Now is the time to deal with dam headache

IT seems the NSW EPA has belatedly recognised that we have mountains of toxic fly ash from our coal-burning power stations, that are destroying our landscapes and, in some cases, our otherwise pristine countryside. Surprise, surprise. ('Ash dams' pollution legacy hot topic', Herald, 1/9).

