Industrial meets urban chic

3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Advertisement
A stunning renovation utilising the building's 5m raked ceilings, steel trusses and brick walls has transformed this 234sqm warehouse into a sophisticated, contemporary residence with the versatility of B2 Local Neighbourhood zoning.
Industrial chic meets urban glamour in this exceptionally private property that allows you to balance family life, entertaining friends, and work from home.
Striking interiors marry the cool, raw edge of New York warehouse living featuring polished concrete floors, steel-framed doors, and an open concept layout.
An internal courtyard has been inserted into the design, bringing in a breath of fresh air and the perfect spot for alfresco relaxation and dining.
The two-storey layout is crowned by a sanctuary-like master suite with two more bedrooms, and a luxe full-size main bathroom on the ground level along with a tandem garage that's a bonus in inner-city Hamilton.
A versatile extra room and powder room on entry means you have space for your office, and a second living area.
When you walk past this property, there's no hint of what lies within. Once inside, you enter another world, relaxed and peaceful, with magical light and space. It's a hidden gem, just 150m from cosmopolitan Beaumont Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.